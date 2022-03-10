DJ Spoony and The Beat to headline Lewes Rugby Club music festival and sevens tournament

DJ Spoony and The Beat have been announced as part of the Lewes Rugby Club music festival, which take place later this year.

Lewes Rugby Club has announced it is hosting a one-day music festival and sevens tournament on May 8, 2022.

Gus Taylor, who has played ruby at Lewes since he was 5-years old, has organised the festival to support grass-roots rugby with his mum Becky.

Gus and Becky said they are still looking for more teams to join the tournament, with only five teams signed up out of the 10 needed. They are also still hopeful a well-known rugby player will present the trophy.

Becky Taylor said: "We would also like to find a local charity to support and any sponsors who would like to get involved please contact us. Grass-roots rugby has been a big part of our family with both boys playing for Lewes from the age of 5. It's a great club with lots of social and rugby for all involved. Combining rugby and music seemed like the perfect way to support the club and create a day for all to remember."

So far the music line up includes DJ Spoony, The Beat, local boys Phats & Small plus more to be announced.