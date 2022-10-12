Elderly Cooksbridge couple unable to shower since Christmas Eve as they wait for council to install wet room

John Hare and his wife, who has been disabled since 2001, have been unable to get in and out of their bath since Christmas Eve 2021, after the pensioner had a cardiac arrest which hospitalised him until February this year.

John said: “My wife has been disabled since 2001, so I have had to adapt the bathroom to get her in and out of the bath and just before Christmas I was unable to do that because I have had heart problems and was having difficulties getting in and out of the bath myself.”

When he was discharged from hospital in February, John left with a note from the NHS Occupational Health department stating his house needed a wet room installed in order for the couple to be able to wash themselves.

John was told by Lewes District Council he would have the room installed by the end of August, but following numerous delays, the work is still yet to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John was told by Lewes District Council he would have the room installed by the end of August, but following numerous delays, the work is still yet to start.

John said: “The Occupational Therapist came round and assessed that I should be having a wet room and the council contractor measured it up in June and told us that it should be done some time in August.

“Since then I’ve had a letter to say that work won’t commence until November 28 and it will take at least two weeks to install.

“It’s not good enough, because of this we have not had a shower or bath since Christmas Eve 2021, we have to wash each other every Friday, in order to clean the parts of our body we are unable to reach ourselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to one of John’s family members, the couple have been told that the delays have been caused by a backlog of cases due to the covid-19 pandemic.

They said: “I spoke to one lady from adult social care who was very good and said she didn't need to do another visit because she had done an over the phone interview and was able to do an initial assessment to save them some time.

“But since then, they were told that it wouldn't be till August that we would get this done and now they have been told it will be November.

“It’s frustrating that it seems to be that two older people, who have worked all their lives and been law-abiding, tax-paying citizens, the one time they needed that support, it doesn't seem to be there for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know the council can’t do favours, but they can’t get their legs over the bath to have a shower. It’s been such a struggle for them and to not feel clean has been very hard for them.

“Everybody has been lovely and helpful and polite, but it doesn't make it happen any quicker. I can't fault the people, I can only fault the process.”