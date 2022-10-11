Lewes entrepreneurs looking to create 'positive social change' offered free support by the council

Lewes District Council is bringing back its free programme of support, partnering with not-for-profit agency Edeal to deliver the programme for social enterprises, beginning with a free one-day workshop on Friday (November 4) in Lewes Town Hall.

The workshop is aimed at residents who have an idea for a social business or those who are early-stage social entrepreneurs.

Councillor James MacCleary, leader of the council, said: “This is a great opportunity for would-be social entrepreneurs to get the support they need to start making a positive difference in our communities and contribute towards creating a sustainable local economy.”

The council say the workshop will cover everything needed to start a successful business that creates positive social change including developing a robust social mission, market research, measuring social impact, social enterprise models and structures, plus the opportunity to network with like-minded entrepreneurs.

After the workshop, participants will be offered further help to progress their social enterprise through free one-to-one mentoring support with an Edeal business expert.

Councillor Johnny Denis, cabinet member for Communities and Customers, said: “We want to grow more businesses with a social or environmental purpose in Lewes district and this free programme provides excellent help for people to develop their ideas and launch their own enterprise.

"If you are interested, please do sign up now.”

