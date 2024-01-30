Elon Musk hails 'special' impact after Sussex athlete given visa to continue extreme Africa challenge
Russ Cook’s astonishing attempt to become the first man to run the full length of Africa will continue after resolving visa complications, thanks to the help of his local MP.
The extreme athlete, known on social media as the Hardest Geezer, revealed last week that the challenge was under threat due to visa complications.
In post on X on Tuesday, January 23, Russ wrote: “We have a bit of a problem. We haven’t been able to get visas for Algeria, and if we don’t get them, then it’s game over for project Africa."
The Embassy of Algeria in UK replied to Russ on Sunday (January 28).
A spokesperson said: “Please submit your visa application from where you are located. Our missions will grant you a courtesy visa on the spot.
"You can submit your application either to our Embassies in Bamako, Dakar or Nouakchott or to our Consulate in Nouadhibou (Mauritania).
"You will get a multi-entry visa to allow you to cross Algeria through the province of Tindouf in order to pursue your charitable mission. Welcome to Algeria and good luck!”
In response, Russ wrote: “Massive thank you to all involved. Can’t wait to visit Algeria.”
This conversation was spotted by Elon Musk, who owns the social media platform – which he rebranded from Twitter to X.
He wrote: “This kind of interaction is what makes X special.”
Russ has gone viral on social media, amassing more than 800,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram. The Worthing man is documenting the epic challenge on YouTube. He is also the face of a new TikTok advertisement hitting television screens.
Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, revealed that he was the person to secure Russ’ visa.
He wrote on X: “Russ Cook (@hardestgeezer) has been running the length of Africa since April 2023, now on his 284th day I was pleased that I was able to secure Russ a visa to ensure his safe passage through Algeria working with the Algerian Ambassador. Best of luck for the last leg!"