Elon Musk's Starlink satellites cause public puzzlement across Horsham

Business magnate Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system caused public puzzlement across Horsham when scores of people spotted ‘strange lights’ in the sky last night (Sunday).

Starlink – a huge satellite system that aims to provide a high-speed internet service to even the most remote spots in the world – has been developed and constructed by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX which launches the satellites into orbit by batches.

And the satellites’ ‘string of pearls’ or ‘train’ appearance – a moving chain of bright dots in the sky – had many people in and around Horsham marvelling at the sight last night. But some were baffled as to what they were.

Many took to social media reporting sightings in Storrington, Pulborough, Kirdford, Brighton, Southwater and Steyning, as well as in Horsham. One person in Storrington said: “I thought I was seeing things.” And another in Kirdford: “Very bright, amazing to see.” Another said: “Freaked me out the first time I saw them.”

A trail of a group of SpaceX's Starlink satellites. (Photo by MARIANA SUAREZ/AFP via Getty Images)

A Pulborough resident said the lights were “perfectly straight, no sound and moving very fast. Suddenly appeared and then disappeared just as quick.”

Most people recognised the lights as the Starlink satellite system but others queried if the lights were shooting stars or the international space station.

Anyone wanting to find out when Starlink satellites are expected to be visible in a particular location, can do so by logging on to https://findstarlink.com/

Others joked: “It’s Santa getting some practice runs in.”

While another said: “I’m glad it wasn’t aliens” with another saying wistfully: “I hope they bring back Elvis.”