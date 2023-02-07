Lily Collins, the star of hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, has visited Arundel with her mum Jill.

The pair visited Spencer Swaffer Antiques last month, and had their picture taken with proprietors Spencer Swaffer and Freya Jane Swaffer.

In a post on Instagram on January 7, Lily’s mum Jill Collins praised the High Street shop’s ‘glorious window display’ and its ‘curation of curiosities inside’.

Lily commented on the post, saying: “So so beautiful! Always is.”

Lily Collins attends the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate on December 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jill, who goes by the Instagram name waverlyondoheny, runs an antiques business in Hollywood where she ‘considers herself a purveyor of resurrected oddities’.

The full Instagram post read: “Yesterday was the 12th day of Christmas so I spent the early evening disassembling my tree and said farewell until next year!

"Just the day before @lilyjcollins and I drove to Arundel to visit @spencer_swaffer and @freyajaneswaffer along with their adorable pup just before the glorious window display at Spencer Swaffer Antiques was removed after the holidays. It never disappoints to see the creativity and magic of not only the window displays but the curation of curiosities inside!!! Thank you for the tea and always enjoyable conversation!!!

“Congratulations on your 50th anniversary of being a purveyor of extraordinary antiques on the high street in Arundel!!! May you continue for many, many more!!!”

Lily Collins is the daughter of Jill and musician Phil Collins. She has been the star of romantic comedy series Emily in Paris for three seasons. She plays an aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper who moves to France to work for a marketing firm in Paris.

