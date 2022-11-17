Environmental campaign group calls for action after Bracklesham becomes 'underwater' following severe flooding

Campaign Save Our South Coast Alliance (SOSCA) have called for more to be done to protect the Chichester district following severe flooding overnight.

The call for action comes after flooding warnings were issued across Sussex for November 16.

The Met Office also issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain for Sussex to last from 5pm November 16 until 6am, the following morning.

Heavy flooding had also caused traffic chaos on the A27.

Pictures show Chichester Harbour and parts of the Manhood Peninsula submerged following the overnight downpour.

In a statement, the group said: "The main road to Bracklesham is now a river after hundreds of new homes have been built in an area that should be a coastal and fluvial flood plain and with developers wanting to build up to 1000 more on Grade II fields.

"The Manhood Peninsula is underwater today. Sea levels still rising, rain will get worse & developers still concreting our Grade II fields. The main road to Bracklesham is a river with hundreds of new homes on one side and 100s more planned for the other.

“Every time it rains the harbours and coast around Chichester get untreated sewage dumped into them.