Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Eurovision: Here's why Sussex is the spiritual home of the song contest

With Eurovision making a glamorous return this week, here’s why Sussex is the spiritual home of the song contest.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 12th May 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 20:50 BST

When you think of Eurovision, what song springs to mind first?

For most, it’s surely Waterloo: ABBA’s timeless classic which catapulted the group into worldwide success and was later voted ‘the best Eurovision song of all time’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hit, which went on to sell close to six million copies, won over judges in 1974 – the year which saw the international song concert being hosted in Brighton for the first time.

Most Popular
Swedish pop group Abba, performs during the the Eurovision Song Contest 1974 in Brighton with their song Waterloo. (Photo credit: Olle Lindeborg/AFP via Getty Images)Swedish pop group Abba, performs during the the Eurovision Song Contest 1974 in Brighton with their song Waterloo. (Photo credit: Olle Lindeborg/AFP via Getty Images)
Swedish pop group Abba, performs during the the Eurovision Song Contest 1974 in Brighton with their song Waterloo. (Photo credit: Olle Lindeborg/AFP via Getty Images)

This year was also one of the first times audiences witnessed a Eurovision performance which was upbeat, flashy and flamboyant. This is obviously a legacy that has carried on through decades of Eurovision performances, and arguably reflects the energy of the host city that year.

Other stars present in Brighton this year include Hollywood-royalty Olivia Newton-John who was the United Kingdom’s act, and Marinella, who’s considered one of the most popular Greek singers in history.

Sam Ryder, who came so close to winning the 2022 song contest with his song ‘Space Man’, has also made a number of visits to Sussex, performing at the South of England Showground in Ardingly last year, as well as on top of Brighton’s i360 pod for a music video.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year, Eurovision will be closer to its spiritual home than it has been in decades, as the UK prepares to host the event on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

Brighton unfortunately missed out on doing the honours as the city does not ‘have the infrastructure the BBC requires’, according to the council, but the spirit of Eurovision lives on in Sussex.

Fans across the county will be holding parties to celebrate the musical extravaganza’s return, with renewed hope for a UK win following our 2022 success.

Brighton is one of the few cities in the UK to have received funding from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to host an official screening, which will take place in Jubilee Square.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, other Sussex businesses will run their own events, including The Stage Door in Eastbourne, The Burlington Hotel in Worthing and The Brewery Yard Club in Rye.

Chichester Cathedral will also be showing its support for the song concert with a performance of Waterloo on the Organ.

Related topics:SussexBrightonOlivia Newton-JohnUnited KingdomABBAWaterloo