There are two open gardens taking place. Garden Cottage, between 14 – 16 Croft Road, will be open from 10.30am – 4.30pm. Entry £3, including a cold drink, in aid of Crohns and Colitis UK. The Old Rectory Guesthouse, min Harold Road, next to All Saints Church, is open from 12 noon – 4pm. Tea/coffee and biscuits are included in the entry price of £6.50. Donation to Old Hastings Preservation Society.
There are children’s craft activities and light lunches at St Clements Church from 11am – 3pm. Access through the West Door on Croft Road.
An Old Town Walk takes place at 2.30pm. Meet at the top station of the West Hill Lift.
Amazing pram creations will be lining up outside the Cutter pub on the seafront from 7pm for the Pram Race, which starts 7.15pm – 7.30pm. Often described as one of the best events of Old Town Carnival Week, it sees teams in fancy dress racing their prams around the pubs of the Old Town. Each team chooses its own theme and decorates the pram accordingly.