BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Events happening for Hastings Old Town Carnival Week today - Wednesday August 2

There is lots happening today as Hastings Old Town Carnival Week continues with the highlight being the popular Pram Race this evening
By Andy Hemsley
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:14 BST

There are two open gardens taking place. Garden Cottage, between 14 – 16 Croft Road, will be open from 10.30am – 4.30pm. Entry £3, including a cold drink, in aid of Crohns and Colitis UK. The Old Rectory Guesthouse, min Harold Road, next to All Saints Church, is open from 12 noon – 4pm. Tea/coffee and biscuits are included in the entry price of £6.50. Donation to Old Hastings Preservation Society.

There are children’s craft activities and light lunches at St Clements Church from 11am – 3pm. Access through the West Door on Croft Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? Shot fired through Old Town window narrowly misses a person

Most Popular
Pram RacePram Race
Pram Race

An Old Town Walk takes place at 2.30pm. Meet at the top station of the West Hill Lift.

Amazing pram creations will be lining up outside the Cutter pub on the seafront from 7pm for the Pram Race, which starts 7.15pm – 7.30pm. Often described as one of the best events of Old Town Carnival Week, it sees teams in fancy dress racing their prams around the pubs of the Old Town. Each team chooses its own theme and decorates the pram accordingly.

Related topics:Old TownTea