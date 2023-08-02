There is lots happening today as Hastings Old Town Carnival Week continues with the highlight being the popular Pram Race this evening

There are two open gardens taking place. Garden Cottage, between 14 – 16 Croft Road, will be open from 10.30am – 4.30pm. Entry £3, including a cold drink, in aid of Crohns and Colitis UK. The Old Rectory Guesthouse, min Harold Road, next to All Saints Church, is open from 12 noon – 4pm. Tea/coffee and biscuits are included in the entry price of £6.50. Donation to Old Hastings Preservation Society.

There are children’s craft activities and light lunches at St Clements Church from 11am – 3pm. Access through the West Door on Croft Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read? Shot fired through Old Town window narrowly misses a person

Pram Race

An Old Town Walk takes place at 2.30pm. Meet at the top station of the West Hill Lift.