Shot fired through Hastings Old Town window narrowly misses family member

A family of German tourists have spoken of their terror as a steel ball bearing was fired through the window of an Air B&B home they were staying at in George Street.

The incident happened just after 10pm on Friday July 21 when an upper window above a shop, opposite Butlers Gap, was targeted. Inside the room was German visitor Aram Thiel, who was enjoying a meal with his family.

As the glass shattered and the missile embedded itself in a wall, the family dived for cover believing they were under fire.

Mr Thiel, aged 52, said: “It was really scary and we still can't believe it. We were six people, my parents, aged 75 and 76, my brother (42), his wife (40), my wife (47) and me sitting in the dining room, second floor, when a shot exploded through the window from same level and missed the back of my brother’s head by about five centimetres. It was like in a movie and the impact was so hard that the pieces of glass were on the other side of the room. It was a round 1.2 cm steel bullet.”

Mr Thiel believes the missile could only have been fire for the high walkway above Butlers Gap, that was level with the window.

The family contacted Air B&B as they were concerned about staying in the property and the company moved them to new accommodation in St Leonards, the same night.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called around 10.10pm on Friday July 21 after a ball bearing was fired at a window of a property in George Street, Hastings. Fortunately no one was injured.

Officers attended and conducted an area search for the suspects but with no trace. The matter has been filed pending any further details coming to light. Anyone with information can report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1709 of 21/07.

Have you read? Take a look inside the new St Leonards restaurant everyone is talking about

Have you read? Hastings Old Town Week Seaboot Race in pictures

1 . Shot close-up of the hole caused by the missile Photo: supplied

2 . Shot It is thought the shot was fired from this high walk-way opposite Photo: supplied

3 . Shot The hole caused by the missile (marked) Photo: supplied

4 . Shot The window that was attacked Photo: supplied