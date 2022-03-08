‘Every day I worry about them’ - Fears for safety of Ukrainian family voiced at Hastings rally

People gathered by the pier before taking part in a procession to The Stade where speeches were made by speakers.

One of them was Ukrainian woman, Taisia Laskevits, who has relatives in the country.

She came to yesterday’s rally with her family.

Hastings Supports Ukraine rally 6/3/22. Taisia Laskevits and family members. SUS-220603-154227001

Taisia said: “I have many cousins and friends in Ukraine and every day I worry about them. Are they safe? Do they have food and water? It’s a very difficult time for them and I hope we get peace very soon.”

Ray Gerlach, who organised the rally, said the event was held to show ‘support and solidarity’ for Ukraine.

Hastings Supports Ukraine rally 6/3/22. SUS-220603-154128001

He added: “The people of Ukraine are going through some horrendous issues at the moment. I think it’s unimaginable to think what these people are going through and so anything that we can do that makes them feel that they are not alone and that people throughout the world do care, I think it’s going to give some comfort.