Ukrainian woman from Battle fears for family’s safety in war-torn country

Nadiya Paton moved to 1066 Country in 2015 and married her husband James in her home city of Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine in 2005.

Some of her relatives have managed to flee to the Czech Republic and Poland after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nadiya said: “I come from a really big family in Ukraine. One of my relatives works in one of the nuclear power stations in the country. It’s really awful for them. It’s really difficult for me to sit here in the UK in our safe house knowing what’s going on.

Nadiya and James Paton SUS-220703-104409001

“I have Russian friends who’ve sent me messages saying they’re so sorry over what’s happened.”

Nadiya’s husband James said: “We met in Prague in 2003 when we were both living and working there, married in Ivano-Frankivsk in Ukraine in 2005, moved back to live in the UK in 2005 and start a family, and have two boys, Alex, 14, and Lewis, 11.

“Nadiya’s mother Iryna and her sister Tanya already live in Prague.

Nadiya and James' wedding SUS-220703-104358001

“During the last few days her aunt Anya and her daughter Iryna and two-year-old granddaughter Sophia made the escape from Ivano-Frankivsk via Lviv to Poland. The men had to stay behind and we are still very worried about their safety.

“Ivano-Frankivsk’s small airport was targeted with missiles in the early stages of the Russian attack. The journey took them more than 48 hours including buses, cars, walking and very long queues at the Polish border. They are now thankfully safe.”

More news: Two men rescued from the river mouth at Camber after going to the aid of a dog

Nadiya’s other family members left behind in Ukraine include another aunt called Olga, living in Mykolaiv, near Odessa, her cousin Vasil, his wife, and his two young daughters, aged nine and six, who also live in Mykolaiv.

The city, located in southern Ukraine near the Black Sea, has seen fierce fighting in the last couple of days and according to reports, Russian artillery launched a heavy bombardment early today (Monday, March 7).

Nadiya’s cousin Antonina and her two boys, aged 11 and 17, live in Yuzhnoukrains’k.

More news: St Leonards man charged with grievous bodily harm following suspected acid attack

She and her husband are holding a fundraiser at St Mary’s Church in Battle on Sunday (March 13), opposite Battle Abbey, from 2pm to 5pm in support of British-Ukrainian Aid.

There will be tea, cakes and traditional Ukrainian food.