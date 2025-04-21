Everything we know so far after police shut down illegal rave in Sussex

Roads near Charlton Wood, north of Chichester, were closed on Easter Sunday morning (April 20), following reports of an illegal rave in the area.

“More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with an illegal rave in woodland near Chichester,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said, on Sunday evening.

"Police received reports of a large-scale unlicensed music event at Charlton Forest shortly after 10pm on Saturday 19 April. Approximately 2,500 people were in attendance.

“Officers responded to the scene and the surrounding roads were closed to prevent any further attendance, and to ensure the safety of the public.

“Section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act was authorised, which gives officers the power to remove people attending or preparing for a rave, and equipment including speakers, sound systems and stages were seized.

“A total of 11 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving; one person was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply illegal drugs; and three people were arrested on suspicion of carrying out unauthorised licensing activity.

“The site has since been cleared and a number of vehicles remain abandoned on roads surrounding the forest.”

According to AA Traffic News, the A286 remained closed on Easter Monday morning. Police officers were still said to be at the site.

The AA reported: “Road closed due to police incident on A286 both ways from Grove Road to Bell Lane. Detour in operation – for Stagecoach South route 60. Since the early hours of Sunday morning. Traffic is coping well.”

The road is now open again.

How did the incident unfold?

Sussex Police stated on social media on Sunday morning that officers were at the scene and nearby roads were closed off to those trying to attend.

Superintendent Shane Baker said: “We acted swiftly to identify the woodland site when we were alerted that people were making their way to a rave in the county. “Officers are there attempting to identify and liaise with the organisers of the illegal gathering.

“Our priority is ensuring the safety of the community and those in the vicinity as we assess how the rave can be closed down safely and effectively.

“Where offences are seen to be committed we will take action and this will include road traffic offences.

“We appreciate that this is impacting on the local community and we thank them for their patience and cooperation as we look to close down this illegal event as soon as possible.”

Those not involved in the rave were advised to avoid the area where possible.

Superintendent Shane Baker went on to say that police’s priority was the safety of everyone in the vicinity, adding: “We have officers at the scene working to bring the event to a safe and timely conclusion.

“This is an ongoing matter and we thank the public for their patience and cooperation at this time”

The incident also affected local bus services, according to Stagecoach, which told customers via X (formerly Twitter), earlier today that the Service 60 to Midhurst will not be serving past West Dean Gardens from Chichester.

“Normal service will be resumed as soon as we are able to,” a spokesperson said. “Apologies for any inconvenience caused.

‘Hugely detrimental impact’

Superintendent Baker has thanked the public for their ‘patience and understanding’ while officers responded to this incident.

He added: “Events of this nature can have a hugely detrimental impact on the environment, they can cause extreme distress to livestock and they can significantly disturb local residents. But the bottom line is they are illegal.

“They can also heavily impact the local road network through abandoned vehicles, traffic build-up and road traffic offences, and result in a huge strain on resources of the emergency services.

“I’d like to thank all staff and officers – some of whom have worked throughout the night – to ensure this incident was brought to a safe and successful conclusion.

“I’d also like to remind any motorists to collect any vehicles they may have abandoned, but only when they are fit to drive. Anyone caught driving under the influence of drink or drugs will be dealt with robustly.”

The event will now be ‘subject to an investigation’, police said. Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Wish.

