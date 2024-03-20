'I started planning my funeral': Horsham woman, 38, tells of the moment she found she had cancer

Faye Louise with her best friend Neville

Faye Louise, a flight dispatcher at Gatwick Airport and former model, said: “In my mind, there was only one outcome. I’d lost my mum to bowel cancer 18 months earlier.

"I thought history would repeat itself so I kept looking at funeral plans. I told my partner Will I probably wouldn’t make 50, or even 45,” she said.

But thankfully, because of treatment, Faye is now cancer free and is starting to rebuild her life. And, grateful for the second chance she’s been given, she is launching Cancer Research UK’s 2024 Race for Life season and calling on others to join her.

Faye says she knows how vital it is to raise funds for life-saving research. Money raised at Race for Life will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancers – moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives.

That’s why it will be an emotional moment when she sounds the horn to start the event and crosses the finish line at Race for Life in Stanmer Park, Brighton on June 30.

Faye, and best friend Neville – her golden retriever – recreated the ‘finish line feeling’ experienced at Race for Life to inspire people to visit raceforlife.org and sign up.

Faye had been fit and well up until spring last year when she began to have pains and bloating which she put down to period problems. Her GP referred her for an ultrasound which revealed an ovarian cyst filled with fluid.

Faye is taking part in Cancer Research UK's Race For Life in Brighton next month

She was referred to Crawley Hospital for a CT scan which revealed she had a large 17cm cyst on the left ovary and would need a laparotomy – a surgical incision in the abdominal cavity – as surgeons didn’t want to risk rupturing the cyst with keyhole surgery.

They also said they could see some swelling in the appendix so they said they would also remove her appendix.

“I went in for the operation on the cyst, thinking I’d be home and done! Little did I know what was coming,” said Faye. “The next day changed my life forever. On August 8, I heard the dreaded C word.

“The surgeon explained they had taken the cyst out and it was full of fluid but was just a normal cyst. But she said she had to leave the appendix in.

“And then she said ‘I’m really sorry Faye – we found a cancer.’ I was so shocked. The walls felt they were closing in on me. I asked what kind of cancer as I expected to hear bowel like my mum had.

“The doctors said they found a tumour in my appendix. They were shocked too as they never expected it. They said they had left it in to prevent it rupturing and leaking cells into other organs. I asked if I was going to die.”

Faye returned home but it was an agonising five week wait before she got the results. Unfortunately, in that time, the tumour ruptured, spreading cancer cells around her body and she was diagnosed with the very rare and potentially fatal pseudomyxoma peritonei – a tumour that causes a build-up of a jelly-like substance in the abdomen.

Faye needed an operation colloquially known as ‘the mother of all surgeries’ which involved removing eight of her organs.

She is now cancer free but there is always a chance the disease will return. She has been recovering at home with Will and Neville and has just returned to work.

Faye had also had a modelling career but had to give that up. “The scar I have makes it impossible to continue modelling. I’ve also had to learn to walk again. I’ve basically had to re-set my life. But it’s also made me passionate about spreading the word about this, the signs and symptoms of this type of cancer and cancer in younger people – and highlight the need to fund more life-saving treatments in years to come.

“But I am running again and I’m going to take on the 10k option at Race for Life. I really want to support Cancer Research UK and would love it if other people joined me there on the day. Cancer is a huge problem and they need support from all of us.”

People of all ages and abilities can to take part in Race for Life in Brighton and at other events around Sussex, including Worthing, Horsham, Crawley, Eastbourne and Hastings.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Sussex, said: “We’re really grateful to Faye for her support and know her story will make an impact on people who hear it.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for people from all over Sussex to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits you. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and enjoy that moment you cross the finish line.

