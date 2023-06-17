Friday June 23 marks the opening gig for See Ya There Promotions, a brand new venture from a group of local like-minded music fans dedicated to bringing big name artists to town and putting Hastings back on the UK touring circuit.

​The recently opened Black Box Club at 10 George Street, in Hastings Old Town, is a fantastic newly refurbished 280 capacity venue with state of the art sound and lighting system and a fully stocked bar.

Cliff Evans, of See Ya There Promotions said: “Hastings has such a vibrant music scene but it has been lacking a suitable mid sized venue that can accommodate national touring artists.

“We have many pubs hosting local bands and much larger venues such as The White Rock Theatre and the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill but nothing mid sized with a great club atmosphere where you can see your favourite bands and also give local original bands somewhere to showcase their talents."

Brave Rival

Their first event promotion sees the up and coming UK blues rockers ‘Brave Rival' grace the stage at the recently opened Black Box venue.

Brave Rival, who hail from along the south coast in Portsmouth, were nominated for the UK Blues Awards in 2022 as an Emerging Act of The Year, and also for Band of The Year and Album of The Year in the 2023 UK Blues Awards.

They released their critically acclaimed debut album ‘Life’s Machine’ in 2022.

The five piece band have been establishing themselves as one of the best live bands around, with their twin female vocalists, Chloe Josephine and Lindsay Bonnick, and lead guitarist Ed Clarke, nicknamed ‘The Shred’, delighting audiences across the UK.

They have already caught the eye of legendary blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa who said “They’re a great band. I love the music and I love what they’re doing”.

Tickets for the gig are £15, plus booking fee and can be bought from www.blackboxhastings.com or from Skiddle, either on their website: skiddle.com, or the Skiddle app. Entry on the door will be £20. Doors open on the night at 7.30pm.

See Ya There Promotions are aiming to bring further acts to Hastings in the near future, from many musical genres. They can be found on Facebook and Instagram as ‘See Ya There Promotions’.

For more information about Brave Rival, find them at their website: www.braverival.com.

