Organisers of two huge and popular Hastings events say they may have to be cancelled on health and safety grounds due to the appalling state of pot-holed roads.

Jack in the Green and Hastings Bonfire founder Keith Leech said: “Despite painting around the potholes for the Jack in the Green event, a large number of participants in the procession suffered injuries due to tripping over potholes.

He said: “As the bonfire procession and Old Town Week Pram Race are held in the dark, there is a serious risk to participants unless the potholes are fixed.”

Keith has written to East Sussex County Council to point out the problem. He has received a reply saying that the potholes will be repaired but that they cannot give a date or guarantee they will be fixed in time.

He said: “East Sussex County Council are a disgrace. We pay council tax and seem to get nothing. If you go to the more affluent Sussex villages or walk around Lewes you see none of this. They treat Hastings badly and its obvious that they don’t really care about this side of the county.”

Another Old Town Week that could by affected is The Crown Lane Bike Race. There has been a seven inch deep pothole in the middle of the narrow hill for over a month now and no action has been taken.

Hastings East Sussex County Councillor Phil Scott has been working hard to raise the issue of pot holes in the town but problems persist, with many saying the situation is getting worse and a resident claiming that the junction of Winchelsea Road and Rock Lane, in Ore, looks like ‘the surface of the moon’.

Recently a sign appeared on an entry road to the town welcoming drivers to ‘Hastings – home of the pothole’. A deep pothole on the Ridge caused damage to the tyres and suspension of a number of vehicles earlier this year.

