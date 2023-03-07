An expert has offered their advice to motorists who need to take to the roads, despite a cold weather warning from the MET Office.

Following a cold weather warning for snow issued by the MET Office today (March 07), and with disruption expected across major roads and railway networks across the South Coast, motorists have been urged to consider the necessity of their journeys.

But, for drivers who simply must take to the road, Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar has offered his advice.

“Adverse weather can have a huge impact on travel, causing delays and unsafe conditions for driving. The snow is particularly dangerous with reduced visibility and icy roads, making commuting more difficult,” he said.

“If drivers do need to get behind the wheel in this weather, they should take extra precaution to keep themselves and their vehicle safe. Our research shows that half of drivers avoid driving in the snow with over 1 in 4 saying that the snow always disrupts their travel plans.

“Staying aware of stopping distance is important and drivers should allow up to 10 times the usual distance in snow and ice. Drivers should also ensure their tyre tread is within the safe range and prepare for emergencies by keeping items like a high vis, warm clothes and a torch in the boot of their car.

It’s important to look after your car so it’s in the best condition to get you around safely in this weather. Our guide on preparing your car for winter gives you tips to ensure you can get around safely despite the weather conditions.”

