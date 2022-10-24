And to help promote the community event, which has been on the calendar since the 1980s, Rocks manager Robbie Blake and assistant coach Jamie Howell were happy to pose with a poster from the archives announcing the display.

The club's ground, Nyewood Lane, will be transformed into a festival of fun on Friday, October 28 with the promise of ‘a wonderful night sky show provided by fireworks worth £5,000’.

Rocks grandee Jack Pearce, who has masterminded the event since its inception, says the night provides a boost to the club's coffers and gives locals the chance to come together and experience a real sense of community.

He said: "It's always a great night, with lots of fun and laughs and big smiles and that is always lovely to see. As well as the fireworks, visitors can enjoy arena events, a funfair and even strut their stuff at a disco in Seasons. our events HQ.

"Delicious food is available from our canteen and the bar will be open too. We love to see as many people as possible and would urge them to come along and join in the spectacular occasion.

"Admission is just £6 and kids under five go free. Gates open at 5.30pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm. See you there."

