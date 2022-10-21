Arun District Council was awarded more than £12 million in government Levelling Up funding to transform the Regis Centre and Alexandra Theatre.

It has since agreed to contribute a further £3 million to the project and the designs were discussed at the Policy and Finance Committee meeting on Thursday (20 October).

Put together by MACE consultants and Nicholas Hare Architects, they include one large studio with 100 seats; four smaller studios with 60 seats; and up to 386 seats in the auditorium with six wheelchair spaces, improved leg-room, and improved sight-lines.

Proposed designs for Regis Centre and Alexandra Theatre

But councillors were left ‘disappointed’ after seeing the new designs which look completely different to the ones originally approved.

There are currently 357 seats in the theatre and the council wants to deliver around 100 more.

But the new designs provide just 29 extra auditorium seats, which opposition leader James Walsh (LDem, Beach) fears will not draw in bigger acts or a wider audience.

“It does not in any sense look inviting,” Dr Walsh said of the design, “It looks as though it’s the back end of a building in a car park.”

Hugh Coster (Ind, Aldwick East) calculated that each additional seat would cost ‘just over half a million pounds’.

“Is this value for money,” he asked, “I don’t think so.”

Tony Dixon (Ind, Aldwick East) pointed to the original Levelling Up Fund bid which spoke of 2,700 square metres of additional floor space.

Instead, the whole project is tipped to provide just over 2,700 square metres in total.

Claire Needs (LDem, Aldwick West) wanted to know if any consideration had been given to disabled theatre-goers.

Katie Burgess, of Nicholas Hare Architects, said six wheelchair spaces could be created by taking out removable auditorium seats.

Meanwhile Francis Oppler (LDem, Orchard) added: “The poor people of Bognor have been promised the world and are being delivered definitely not that.

“Tear the entire thing up and start again.”

Council leader Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) said: “I’m slightly struggling to see where £15 million is on these images.”

Katya Fenton, a senior project manager at Mace, said a lot of the costs were not ‘just going towards the finishes’ but were being used to replace and update ‘hidden elements’.

“This is a building that is nearly 40 years old,” she said.

“We are demolishing part of the existing building and we’re replacing the roof of the remaining building which at the moment is leaking.

“Surveys showed more seating would have required substantial structural works which would’ve brought it outside and above any funding envelope.”

Regeneration consultant Neil Taylor promised to present costings for extra seating but said the designs had been worked up in close consultation with Arun Arts, which runs the theatre. The group was ‘happy with the number that we’ve got’.

Asked why the appearance of the building had totally changed, Mr Taylor said: “The application went in and was successful but it was a very quick and dirty sketch drawing. There were no surveys, there was no in depth work done at that time.”