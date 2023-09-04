Reality TV star and former glamour model Katie Price is working as a volunteer for St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley.

The mother-of-five, who lives near Horsham, posted a photo of herself on Facebook wearing a hospice-branded orange top.

She said: “Love working with the team @stcatherinescrawley everyone has been so welcoming, and I'm now a weekly volunteer.”

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “Katie Price selected to volunteer for St Catherine’s Hospice as part of her community service. She has indicated that she would like to continue to volunteer at our furniture store in Crawley now that she has completed her placement.

"Katie will be joining our dedicated network of over 750 volunteers, who support the hospice to help us provide vital palliative and end of life care for people living in West Sussex and East Surrey.”

Katie spoke last year of events which led to her nearly being jailed after crashing her car near her home at Dial Post – dubbed a ‘mucky mansion’ after being vandalised. The 19-room property was once the home of former Horsham MP Frances Maude.

But Katie received public support on social media this week after revealing her volunteering work at St Catherine’s Hospice.

One woman told her: “Well done and keep up the amazing work and keep doing your best in life. Stay safe xx.” Another said: “Fair play Katie...good for you.”