Family appeal for missing Sussex man last seen a month ago in Eastbourne - Dial 999 if you see him

Sussex Police officers are continuing to search for a missing man, who hasn’t been seen for a month.
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 14:33 BST

Jonathan Puplett, 43, was last seen shortly before 6pm – in the Meads Road/St Johns Road area of Eastbourne – one month ago today (June 2).

“We are continuing to search for Jonathan, who was reported missing from Brighton,” a police spokesperson said.

"He had been dropped off in a taxi from Eastbourne Railway Station, where he had been around five minutes earlier – pictured on CCTV.”

Jonathan Puplett, 43, was last seen shortly before 6pm – in the Meads Road/St Johns Road area of Eastbourne – one month ago today (June 2). Photo: Sussex PoliceJonathan Puplett, 43, was last seen shortly before 6pm – in the Meads Road/St Johns Road area of Eastbourne – one month ago today (June 2). Photo: Sussex Police
Police said Jonathan is 5ft 11in tall and slim. He was last seen wearing a green and grey T-shirt, shorts and trainers.

Jonathan’s brother Daniel said: “Jonathan is loved very much by his family and friends and we just want to know where he is.”

If you can help, please call 999, quoting 1031 of 04/06.

Jonathan had been dropped off in a taxi from Eastbourne Railway Station, where he had been around five minutes earlier – pictured on CCTV. Photo: Sussex PoliceJonathan had been dropped off in a taxi from Eastbourne Railway Station, where he had been around five minutes earlier – pictured on CCTV. Photo: Sussex Police
