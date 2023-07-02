Jonathan Puplett, 43, was last seen shortly before 6pm – in the Meads Road/St Johns Road area of Eastbourne – one month ago today (June 2).
“We are continuing to search for Jonathan, who was reported missing from Brighton,” a police spokesperson said.
"He had been dropped off in a taxi from Eastbourne Railway Station, where he had been around five minutes earlier – pictured on CCTV.”
Police said Jonathan is 5ft 11in tall and slim. He was last seen wearing a green and grey T-shirt, shorts and trainers.
Jonathan’s brother Daniel said: “Jonathan is loved very much by his family and friends and we just want to know where he is.”
If you can help, please call 999, quoting 1031 of 04/06.