‘Early intervention’ by emergency services lessened the impact of a major fire in East Sussex on Saturday (July 1).

That’s according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, which has launched an investigation after a fire broke out at the abandoned Queensbury House building, adjacent to Hastings railway station.

“Crews were called at 4.20pm to a seven-storey to Havelock Road, Hastings to a seven-storey high-rise office block,” a fire service spokesperson said, in an updated statement, on Sunday (July 2).

“Early intervention by crews prevented the fire from escalating. At the height of the incident, ten pumping appliances and a number of special appliances were in attendance.

Thick black smoke was billowing from the abandoned Queensbury House building, adjacent to the railway station. Photo: @chiller / Twitter

"All appliances left the scene by approximately 8pm. Investigations will continue over the next few days so you can expect activity in the area."

Whilst the incident was ongoing, people were asked to ‘avoid the area if possible’ and residents told to ‘keep windows and doors closed’.

Multiple road closures were in place in Hastings, as a result of the incident.

Local resident, and student journalist, Daniel Burton provided an eye-witness account on Saturday evening.

The fire has broken out in a building adjacent to the railway station and multiple fire crews are at the scene. Photo: Simon Offen

“At around 9pm, Havelock Road had reopened,” he said.

“There was a fire engine outside the front of the building along with a police car. The front of the building has been taped off.

“I saw firefighters going into the building next door, checking the building (Havelock Place). There is also a police car at the back of the building on Priory Street and a section of area had been taped off preventing people from accessing the back of the building.