Family days out: Sixteen Things to do with the kids in the Hastings area during October half term.
The October half-term school break is on the horizon with school’s breaking up on Friday October 21 and there are lots of things for families to enjoy
By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 10th October 2022, 10:51 am
Updated
Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:09 am
From riding on a miniature railway, walking in the foot-steps of dinosaurs, exploring an underwater world, to designing a dragon at a castle or exploring a museum if the weather is bad, we have got you covered with these ideas and suggestions. And if you are counting the pennies at the moment, a number of the suggestions here area free.
Have you read? Don’t miss spectacular Battle of Hastings re-enactment
Page 1 of 4