Family days out: Sixteen Things to do with the kids in the Hastings area during October half term.

The October half-term school break is on the horizon with school’s breaking up on Friday October 21 and there are lots of things for families to enjoy

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 10th October 2022, 10:51 am
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 11:09 am

From riding on a miniature railway, walking in the foot-steps of dinosaurs, exploring an underwater world, to designing a dragon at a castle or exploring a museum if the weather is bad, we have got you covered with these ideas and suggestions. And if you are counting the pennies at the moment, a number of the suggestions here area free.

1. St Michael's hospice pumpkin trail.jpg

Children can enjoy spooky fun following the Pumpkin Trail in the grounds of St Michael's Hospice, Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards, on Saturday October 22 from 10am - noon. Discover the name of the witch's cat to be in with a chance of winning an award. Admission is £3.50 children and £1.50 adults, refreshments included.

2. Train 3.jpg

Hastings miniature railway will be running its popular steam trains from the boating lake on Hastings seafront to Rcok-a-Nore during half-term week.

3. Hastings storytelling festival.jpg

Children's Day is the highlight of the Hastings Storytelling Festival and takes place at The Stade , in Hastings Old Town on Sunday October 23 - a fabulous opportunity for families to enjoy top quality free puppet shows, storytelling, performances, workshops, and a fun parade.

4. Hastings Adventure Golf 2.JPG

Hastings Adventure Golf on the seafront offers lots of fun and has three courses including a pirate themed course.

