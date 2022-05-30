Family days out: Things to do with the kids in the Hastings area in half term

You can explore an underwater world, go caving in search of smugglers, take a trip on a miniature steam train and much more.

And there are a number of free events included, to keep children amused and happy, for those watching the pennies.

Have you read? Free Hastings attraction draws visitors from around the globe

Have you read? Hastings pub introduces traditional French game

1. There is free Jubilee Picnic event for families at Alexandra Park on June 5. SUS-220530-091651001 Photo Sales

2. Woody Wood in Hollington has a free family open day on June 4 with games, activities, a barbecue and crafts. SUS-220530-091701001 Photo Sales

3. Hastings Borough Bonfire has organised a free fun afternoon on the Stade in Hastings Old Town on June 2, including a 70 gun salute to the Queen. SUS-220530-091641001 Photo Sales

4. Hastings Museum and Art Gallery has a full line-up of family-friendly half-term events including Lego Lab. SUS-220530-091621001 Photo Sales