Hastings pub brings back traditional French game

The pétanque court is situated in the pub’s sun-trap, enclosed back garden and has been refurbished to regulation length, with boule sets available, for people to use.

The pub says it will provide for a bit of competitive fun against friends and family.

The game is similar to English bowls but involves throwing heavy metal balls (boules) to get nearest to the jack ball. It is a traditional and popular game in many European countries.

The Plough Petanque pitch SUS-220428-114048001

The Plough, which is the last remaining watering hole on the West Hill, re-opened earlier this year after major improvements and a signiicant inbvest,ment by the Stonegate Group, and is going from strength to strength.

It is situated in Priory Road, close to the West Hill green.

The pub has a wide variety of drinks available including a selection of on tap cask ales and beers changing seasonally, which include Harvey’s Best, St Austell Tribute, Doombar and Timothy Taylor’s Landlord.

It has regular live music and now hosts a a Jamming Festival every Monday. If you play alone, are in a band or love jamming out, you can come and play with others and enjoy some tunes.

The Plough Hastings SUS-220428-112251001

Plough licensee Gerard Palmer, said: “It is great to be able to welcome guests back into The Plough and to be a social hub for the local community once again. The team and I are in love with the pubs new look and feel and we hope you all are too. The Plough feels like such a homely space, where everyone is welcome, no matter the occasion.”

“We cannot wait for the summer months here at the pub, when customers can enjoy a nice beer or drink in the garden and take in all the scenery and enjoyment of being so close to the coast. There are also lots of events coming up, which everyone is more than welcome to come along to, we are all very excited, they are going to be a lot of fun.”

To keep up to date with The Plough and any of their events check out their website and Facebook page.

