Fun for all the family is on offer at the annual West Grinstead ploughing match and show.

The event – organised by West Grinstead and District Ploughing and Agricultural Society – is being held at Priors Byne Farm in Bines Road, Partridge Green, on September 16.

There will be 12 different ploughing classes including horse ploughing, along with a demonstration of steam ploughing with some massive engines at work. There will also be hedge laying, hedge cutting and welding competitions where competitors show off their rural crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A livestock show will feature a range of sheep classes, including lamb handling, with the future generation of farmers taking part, and also a display of cattle.

Fun for all the family and the West Grinstead annual ploughing match and show. Photo contributed

There will also be a selection of other rural-based attractions including a parade of hounds from the Crawley & Horsham Hunt, as well as terrier racing, ferret racing, a clay pigeon shoot and a Utility Gundog Society scurry.

Field produce competitions will be staged with entries being later auctioned for the society’s funds. A domestic produce stall will feature a range of home-cooked cakes.

There will also be numerous other side shows including tug-of-war, sheep shearing demonstration, a tractor and plough parade, skittles, a poultry display – and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A society spokesperson said: “The emphasis is on entertainment for the whole family and education in farming and country life, including complimentary tractor and trailer rides around the show. There will also be the ever-popular Harris Fun Fair with their classic rides.”

There will be animal parades and demonstrations of rural skills at the annual West Grinstead ploughing match and show. Photo contributed

There will be a number of catering facilities, a licensed bar, trade stands and annual prize raffle.

Entry is £10 per adult on the day or £8 in advance online www.westgrinsteadploughing.co.uk with children under 14 free.

The society, established in 1871, has been holding shows for more than 150 years and is pro-active in promoting the interests of the local farming community including holding an extensive range of field competitions through the year.