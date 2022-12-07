The family of a popular Ditchling man who recently passed away are trying to raise £5,000 for a memorial bench to celebrate his life.

Richard ‘Dick’ Morley, 94, died on October 30 and is dearly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dick was well known for being involved in Ditchling’s community events and for being the first headmaster of Longhill School, Rottingdean, from 1963 until 1988.

His wife Jean, 89, told the Middy: "He was a very happy person. I’ve got letters and every one of them says the same thing. All his ex-pupils said he was the best headmaster they’ve ever had. He was firm but fair and the one thing everybody said was how much he laughed.”

Richard 'Dick' Morley, 94, was well known in Ditchling

She added that Dick, fondly known as ‘Mole’ by his pupils, used to say: "I know I’ve had a good day if I’ve had a good laugh.”

Dick was born in Ditchling in 1928 where he lived until 1938 when his family moved to Hassocks. As adults Dick and Jean often came back to Ditchling for fairs and moved back to the village in 1975 after Jean became the head of Ditchling Primary School.

They became members of Ditchling Horticultural Society and Dick wrote a history of the society. The couple also belonged to Ditchling Museum and Dick often took part in Ditchling’s sports day, helping to run it for years. He was also involved with Brighton and Sussex Schools Athletics and helped revitalise the South of England Hedge Laying Society.

The family said the best place for Dick’s bench is on the village green under a tree marking the Ruby Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 1992.

Jean, who was president of Ditchling WI at the time, said: "The WI decided to plant a tree on the village green but we weren’t very good at digging the hole to put the tree in position, so Dick did it for us. That tree’s now quite a sight so we thought a bench under that tree would be quite appropriate.”

