A family-run company that sells frozen meals and puddings has opened a new store in Bexhill.

Cook opened its new branch in Cooden Sea Road in Little Common on Friday (March 7).

A spokesperson for the company said: “Cook is an independent, family-run company that has been going since 1997, making quality meals and puddings for the freezer.

"It has opened its new shop at 9 Cooden Sea Road, Little Common, bringing its full range of high-quality meals and puddings to the community, hand-prepared by its team of chefs in its kitchens in Kent and Somerset.

"Cook enlisted the help of local community champion, Nikki Collins, to help open the shop. Nikki has done lots of Bexhill in setting up a nursery during Covid and championing local school and community projects.

“If you visit the Cook kitchens in Kent and Somerset, you’ll find chefs chopping, peeling, simmering and roasting just like good home cooks. It’s how they make sure all their food looks and tastes homemade. Cook also offers Click & Collect and has a thriving home delivery service and is looking forward to getting its local delivery van out into the community delivering orders.

“In 2013 Cook became one of the UK’s first certified B Corps, working to reinvent business as a force for good and has been awarded a Queen’s Award for its programme getting people back into work following long-term unemployment due to prison, homelessness or ill health.”

People can follow the brand on Instagram or Facebook via @thecookkitchen.