Family tell their story in Eastbourne after daughter’s allergy death

Nadim Ednan-Laperous, as well as his wife and son, will be in Eastbourne on March 19 to show how ‘faith, hope and forgiveness’ helped them deal with their heart-breaking loss

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died after eating a baguette which unknowingly contained sesame seed, which caused a fatal reaction. Natasha had suffered from severe food allergies since she was born.

The tragedy understandably shattered the lives of her family, and caused them to undergo a torrid process of anger, grief, and depression.

Her father, Nadim said, “I was angry with God for some time afterwards. There is nothing worse than your child dying in front of your eyes. I’d much rather die myself.”

Inspired by his daughter’s own faith, Nadim began attending church for the first time soon after her passing.

Natasha had been attending a church in London for about a year before her death. The weekend the family came back with Natasha’s body, Nadim says, ‘We went to that church. Everyone had been praying for us. We were overwhelmed with the care and concern people showed, and we’ve been going ever since.

“We had been to a very low place. It couldn’t get worse. And in that moment God came and lifted us and he carries us forward.

“I am a very happy man in the sense that we do have grief, but happy that I feel really at one with God.”

Since the tragedy, Nadim and his wife Tanya have campaigned successfully for a change in the law on food labelling. The new legislation, known as ‘Natasha’s Law,’ came into force in October 2021.

The couple have also established the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation (www.narf.org.uk) to find a cure for allergies.

Tickets for ‘Faith, Hope & Forgiveness’ at 7 for 7.30pm on Saturday 19th March at Victoria Baptist Church are free. Book online at https://www.stjm.org.uk/FHF A collection will be taken for the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.