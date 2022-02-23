Eastbourne’s big wheel could be returning to the seafront

Western Lawns in King Edwards Parade could soon become home to the big wheel for another year, if plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council are given the green light.

Over the last two years the big wheel has attracted thousands of visitors.

The Giant Wheel Company would set up a wheel, maximum height 50m, which would sit on the lawns with a four-bungee trampoline next to it, plans say.

Eastbourne big wheel

If approved, the attraction would run from March 22 – November 1 with a two-week set-up/break-down period either side of those dates.

Plans say it would operate from 10am-10pm, closing at 7pm on quieter days.

A standard ticket would be £8, senior/child ticket for £6, and a family ticket for £22.

There would also be wheelchair access for the attraction.

Members of the public can comment until March 17, and the target determination date is April 12 (reference: 220119).