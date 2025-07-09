Famous artist’s painting of iconic Sussex home predicted to make thousands at auction after being discovered in tiny Yorkshire bungalow

A painting of Charleston Farmhouse by Duncan Grant is predicted to make thousands at an auction after it was discovered in a tiny Yorkshire bungalow.

The artwork depicts buildings around the yard of the farmhouse, a 16th century property that was the Sussex base of the Bloomsbury Group almost 100 years ago.

Auctioneers Duggleby Stephenson of York announced the find and auction, saying that ‘The Farmstead at Charleston’ is going under the hammer in York on Friday, July 11 (auction starting 11am).

The auctioneers said the painting is dated 1932, which is 16 years after Duncan Grant and his lover, fellow artist Vanessa Bell, set up home there.

Coralie Thomson, an art specialist with Duggleby Stephenson, said: “Things started as a routine house call, an invitation by a lady to take a look at some pictures and sculptures that her late husband had inherited from his father years ago. She knew very little about them.

“We were astonished to find ourselves looking at a collection that included three Bloomsbury Group paintings plus works of art by some of the most renowned Chinese artists of the 20th century.”

She said: “Labels tell us some of the history of ‘The Farmstead at Charleston’, including the fact that the first owner was Sir Hugh Walpole, one of the country’s leading novelists in the 1920s and ’30s, who was friendly with a number of people in Bloomsbury circles including Grant and Bell. Sir Hugh died in 1941 but this picture was included in an exhibition of his art collection was staged in London in 1945. Quite a wonderful thing to discover hanging on the wall of a small bungalow in North Yorkshire.”

Duggleby Stephenson said ‘The Farmstead at Charleston’ is predicted to make £7,000 to £10,000 at the auction in their Modern Art Sale in York. They said a second Duncan Grant painting, ‘Landscape near Firle’, is expected to make around £3,000 to £5,000. ‘Poppies and Roses’ by Vanessa Bell will also be in the auction.

The Bloomsbury Group was a circle of radical artists, writers and intellectuals in the 20th century. Its members included E.M. Forster, Lytton Strachey, Virginia Woolf and Vanessa Bell.