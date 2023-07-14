NationalWorldTV
Images from day two of the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Fans enjoy Goodwood Festival of Speed's Friday action despite rain - in 24 pictures

Day two of Goodwood’s Festival of Speed was a little on the wet side, but that didn’t stop the action going at full pelt.
By Steve Bone
Published 14th Jul 2023, 20:39 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 20:46 BST

The crowd was large and they defied the weather to enjoy some terrific performances on the track and all the entertainment off it. See the best of Friday’s pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff. And here is the duo’s picture gallery from Thursday’s opening day.

The FoS action hots up – even if the weather doesn’t – over the weekend. Watch this space...

1. Friday's pictures from Goodwood Festival of Speed (20).jpg

Images from day two of the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

2. Friday's pictures from Goodwood Festival of Speed (19).jpg

Images from day two of the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

3. Friday's pictures from Goodwood Festival of Speed (10).jpg

Images from day two of the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

4. Friday's pictures from Goodwood Festival of Speed (13).jpg

Images from day two of the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

