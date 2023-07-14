Fans enjoy Goodwood Festival of Speed's Friday action despite rain - in 24 pictures
Day two of Goodwood’s Festival of Speed was a little on the wet side, but that didn’t stop the action going at full pelt.
By Steve Bone
Published 14th Jul 2023, 20:39 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 20:46 BST
The crowd was large and they defied the weather to enjoy some terrific performances on the track and all the entertainment off it. See the best of Friday’s pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff. And here is the duo’s picture gallery from Thursday’s opening day.
The FoS action hots up – even if the weather doesn’t – over the weekend. Watch this space...
Page 1 of 6