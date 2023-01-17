Well known Hastings Old Town character George Greaves has died at the age of 100.

George lived for many years at Pleasant Row, right next to Winkle Island in the heart of the Old Town, with his wife Annie after moving to the town in January 1977.

He was a member of the Hastings Winkle Club and well known within the local fishing community.

George was a skilled photographer and spent much time photographing the local fishing fleet and those who worked on the boats. He had a portfolio of more than 500 photographs of the Hastings fishingscene and the seascapes and often went out to sea with fishermen. George also had a comprehensive knowledge of boat building.

George Greaves who has died, aged 100.

Well into his 90’s, George performed the duty of raising the flag on Winkle Island.

George was born in Nottingham on February 15, 1922.

He served in the second World War in the navy as a radio telegraphist from 1940 to 1946, firstly on the destroyer “Saladin” in the North Atlantic and then in Infantry Landing Craft when he took part in the Sicily invasion and various commando raids.

George spent his civilian working life in personnel management - which became known as Human Resources. He retired in 1987 and spent much of his time in photographing the fishing boats and the beach. He also enjoyed his membership of the Stables Theatre, being on the front of house team for 20 years and appearing in several productions.

George Greaves on his 100th birthday

George was well known for regaling people with tales of seafaring and local history and was often ‘adopted’ by visitors to the town who encountered him in one of the Old Town pubs.

Last year, the Winkle Club and local people came together to help George celebrate his 100th birthday.

Members gathered on Winkle Island, outside his home to sing Happy Birthday to him and present him with a special card. Later, local people held a special party for him at the First In Last Out pub, in the Old Town.

George died on January 10, at Old Hastings House, in the Old Town. His funeral is a private family committal at Hastings Cemetery on Monday February 6.

George Greaves

