A Chichester father has written a book praising the NHS after it looked after his son.

Isaac Roussel, now three, suffered severe brain trauma and facial fractures after an accident when he was one.

Neil, Isaac’s father, decided to write Gentle Giraffe to turn the ordeal into something positive and inspiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “To put it bluntly, our son wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for St Richard’s and Southampton hospital. They saved our little boy’s life and to that we’re indebted to them. Despite the pressures they’re under, they did their job superbly and always with a smile on their faces.

Neil with his book

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were fortunate enough to stay at the Ronald McDonald accommodation at Southampton and everyday we had to make the same trip through the corridors to our son’s ward.

“Enroute we’d pass a framed Banksy print; the one he donated to Southampton hospital, of a child sitting next to a box of Superhero figures. Despite all the impressive options, he’s holding the toy nurse firmly in his hands. This brought us great comfort everyday, not only in the familiarity but in the accuracy of the depiction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story is about a little boy and his best friend, Gentle Giraffe. When the little boy needed his friend the most Gentle Giraffe was there constantly by his side, giving him the strength to get better. The story was inspired by Isaac and his favourite cuddly giraffe.

Neil wrote the book in four weeks and found the whole experience incredibly therapeutic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isaac with the book and his cuddly giraffe

He said: “It was a traumatic experience for the family so this was my way to process what happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales of the book will see ten per cent of all proceeds will go to Friends of PICU - the intensive pediatric unit of Southampton hospital, supporting families in the South of England.

Neil said: “This is where our son spent his first week after the accident; the hardest week of our lives. I was desperate to express my gratitude to all the staff for their efforts and just being by our side during this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book is available to buy on Etsy: www.Etsy.com/uk/shop/thegentlegiraffeco