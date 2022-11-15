Sussex Film Office said the filming, which took place on Saturday, November 12,is part of a Bollywood feature film. A spokesperson added: “It’s a romantic comedy about two people from very different backgrounds. The filmmaker is a regular client with us at Sussex Film Office. We work very closely with Eastbourne Borough Council to manage their filming and we love arranging filming there. It is very film-friendly and has a wide range of fantastic locations and backdrops.”
The company explained that it looks after a large amount of filming not only across the south coast but also further up the country by arranging filming permits for filmmakers and providing a film-fixer service.
The spokesperson added: “From locations to cast, crew, equipment, catering, and any other services your filming requires; we do the lot to make the production process smooth and easy.”