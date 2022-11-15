Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

‘Feature film’ shot at Beachy Head

A ‘feature film’ has been shot at Beachy Head, according to a local company.

By Jacob Panons
35 minutes ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 2:00pm

Sussex Film Office said the filming, which took place on Saturday, November 12,is part of a Bollywood feature film. A spokesperson added: “It’s a romantic comedy about two people from very different backgrounds. The filmmaker is a regular client with us at Sussex Film Office. We work very closely with Eastbourne Borough Council to manage their filming and we love arranging filming there. It is very film-friendly and has a wide range of fantastic locations and backdrops.”

The company explained that it looks after a large amount of filming not only across the south coast but also further up the country by arranging filming permits for filmmakers and providing a film-fixer service.

The spokesperson added: “From locations to cast, crew, equipment, catering, and any other services your filming requires; we do the lot to make the production process smooth and easy.”

Most Popular

Filming at Beachy Head near Eastbourne. Picture from by Barry Davis

Advertisement

Hide Ad

READ THIS:

The Crown: Filming on Eastbourne seafront

TV's 'Chatty Man' filming in Eastbourne

PICTURES: Filming at Beachy Head

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Filming at Beachy Head near Eastbourne. Picture from by Barry Davis
Eastbourne Borough Council