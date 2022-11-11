Students in years 7, 8 and 9 created individual poppies out of recycled egg boxes during their art classes, while year 10 students worked with the extra-curricular Creative Club to create poppies out of recycled materials like pebbles, wire, wax, and plastics.

Headteacher Mr Anstiss said: “We are proud of the students for producing such an impressive and moving piece of art. Our Student Council Reps have also been working hard these last 2 weeks, giving up their break and lunch times to sell poppies around the school site.”

Art and design teacher Mrs Tomkins added: “Students worked incredibly hard on their poppies and the level of detail on some of them is inspiring. The display is currently on show at the FCC main reception and then we hope to donate it locally.”

Felpham community college students

