Felpham convenience store severely damaged after thieves pulled door off hinges with a pick-up truck
A Premier convenience store in Felpham was left severely damaged following a burglary this morning (September 24).
A police spokesperson said a black pick-up truck reversed up to the front of the store, on Wood Hill Way in the early hours of the morning. Three men exited the vehicle and attached towing ropes to the door. The truck was then driven forward, causing extensive damage to the store and giving the thieves access.
The police spokesperson added that the burglars tried to make off with the shop’s cash machine, but witnesses have since said this fell from the pick-up truck.
Members of the public with relevant information or footage are asked to report online, or call 101, quoting serial 131 of 24/09.