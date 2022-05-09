Felpham man honours wife memory with six day trek around the Isle of Wight

Rob Baker, from Felpham, said he embarked on the walk to pay tribute to his wife, Paula, who died of breast cancer last year.

She was cared for over the final weeks of her life by St Wilfrid’s Hospice, and Mr Baker said he hopes the funds raised will give back to the facility which offered, and continues to offer, so much support to his family.

Starting out on Monday, he will tour the island solo until his final day on Saturday (May 14), where he will be joined by friends and family for the last leg of the walk.

Paula and Rob Baker

“The Isle of Wight was a particular place me and my wife liked to go,” Mr Baker, a part-time carpenter, explained.

“We spent many happy holidays here. I talked about this with my wife before she passed away and I thought it would be a great way to raise money for St Wilfrid’s.”

That makes the walk an appropriate, if bittersweet, tribute to Paula’s memory.

Mr Baker said that, as much as he’s enjoying the challenge, it’s been hard not to get emotional over the long hours on the road.

“I occasionally choke up because I’m doing it on my own,” he said.

But, with £1,400 already raised via sponsorships and donations, he knows all that hard work will be worth it.