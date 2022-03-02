Felpham resident creates art in cuttlefish bones

For Felpham resident and parish councillor Kevin Watson his lunch hours were spent walking along the beach.

He said: “Over a period of months I became more and more interested in the beauty contained within the rocks, pebbles, shells, driftwood and especially after the high tide cuttlefish bones.”

One of Kevin's pieces of art

While on the beach he would pick up dry cuttlebone, break a small stone or shell and use that as his cutting tool chipping away to create something in the bone.

He learnt through trial and error how delicate, and yet how full of strength, the cuttlebone was.

Kevin said: “It could take up to an hour to carve an angel’s wing or a simple bird, which was ideal before returning back home to work. As I gained more rewarding pleasure from understanding the workable qualities of the cuttlebone I decided to attempt more intricate designs.

“Some items of a more intricate architectural piece design can take up to four hours.”

Although having now gone back to work full time between his local parish council work he said he still picks up the odd cuttlebone while taking an early evening stroll.

He said: “It is very gratifying creating art purely from nature especially during these recycling climate conservation times, I cannot think of a purest form of art.”

His most regular audience have amusingly been four crows who were acquisitive from day one in what he was doing, Kevin then decided to share his lunch with them whilst carving the cuttlebones forming a nice working partnership.

Kevin has never studied art, he said: “I never knew I had any ability to sculpture or even the patience but the sense of achievement is well worth it and I would recommend everyone to just give it a go, young and old and apart from a bit of time it’s totally free.”