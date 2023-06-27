Felpham rower Ross rounds out trilogy of epic challenges with near-200 mile trip

At 75-years-old, the veteran oarsman has spent the last three years training, preparing for and eventually undertaking a trilogy of increasingly tough challenges to raise money for local causes.

In 2021 he rowed 20 miles from Chichester to Felpham for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, in 2022 he made the 122 mile trip round the Isle of Wight for My Sisters’ House and, on Sunday, he completed the 192 mile trip from Battersea Passing to Felpham Sailing Club, raising more than £7,500 (and counting) for Chestnut Tree House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His trip took him through some of the most iconic parts of the capital and the south coast; through the River Thames and along the Essex and Kentish coastlines.

Ross in the middle of his epic challenge. Photo: Tony Lord.

Setting off on June 13, it took nearly twelve full days of hard rowing to finish the trip and, aside from a few nights spent on a friends yacht and another at Whitstable sailing club, he spent most of those night sleeping on the beach or in the boat.

"It was tough going -tougher than I thought. But it’s an adventure. The wind was easterly all the way down the Thames and, because of the high buildings and because of the high buildings it was stronger than it was supposed to be – which made for hard going.”

Alongside the great distance and the physical strain, Mr Fisher also had to contend with thunderstorms. “It was quite windy under the thunderstorms, and I wound up working through what I call a ‘washing machine sea’, where it just swirls up and down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I ran into one off Rye, so I rowed into the beach and sheltered under my tarpaulin. But, by the end there was two inches of water in the boat. It absolutely tipped it down. You couldn’t see anything at all – it was safe, but just totally miserable.”

What gets you through something like that? Nothing more special than grit and rugged determination. Past a certain point, Mr Fisher knew he just had to keep going until he hit home. “Once I got round past Margate, I realised that every stroke I’m doing is bringing me back home – and that really cheered me up.

Across all three events, Mr Fisher has raised nearly £20,000 for a range of charities across Sussex and, looking back, he said every oar-stroke was worth it. “I really enjoyed it,” he explained. “And people have been so generous to donate to the events, but it’s the right time now. I promised my daughter Alison it would be the last one, and she’s the sensible one – so I think she’s right.”

Even though the challenge is over, Mr Fisher isn’t quite done yet, and he hopes to make an appearance at the Felpham Village Fete at Rectory Gardens on July 8, where he will continue to raise money. Meanwhile, the online fundraiser continues. To find out more or donate, search for Ross Fisher on JustGiving.com