Students and staff were invited to wear what they wanted for day, for a £1 donation, with sixth form students getting involved and wearing their PJs to school. Staff and Sixth Form students also got festive on December 8, taking part in the national Save The Children Christmas Jumper Day.

Georgia Robson, student leadership in charge of charity, commented: “We had a busy autumn term for charity at FCC, we have raised funds and donations for My Sisters’ House, The Royal British Legion, UK Harvest, Stonepillow and Save the Children. We have also raised money to improve outdoor recreational facilities for students at school, and at the annual FCC Christmas Carol Concert held at St Mary’s in Felpham village, there were collections for The Snowdrop Trust, Stonepillow and St Mary’s Church. Everyone is feeling the pinch this year so it is great that as a community we can still fundraise and help others less fortunate than ourselves.”