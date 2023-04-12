Edit Account-Sign Out
Fence broken at Haywards Heath hiking area: vandals blamed for damage at Ashenground and Bolnore Woods

A fence at a popular hiking area in Haywards Heath has been damaged by vandals, a community group has reported.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:20 BST

Friends of Ashenground and Bolnore Woods said on Facebook on Wednesday, April 5, that there had been ‘another act of vandalism overnight’.

The spokesperson said: “The bottom rail on the fence at the side of stream on Bridleway has been broken off and discarded in the stream. If you have a small child or dog off the lead when passing over the stream, please be careful, as the gap is at low level.”

Friends of Ashenground and Bolnore Woods said the bottom rail of a fence has been broken off

They said Mid Sussex District Council were aware and would replace the rail.

Friends of Ashenground and Bolnore Woods also sent the Middy a photo of a dog waste bin that looked like it had been set alight. They said both incidents have been reported to MSDC’s Anti-Social Behaviour team.

The MSDC Rangers have been approached for comment. The Friends ask residents who see vandalism taking place to report it to police.

Friends of Ashenground and Bolnore Woods sent the Middy a photo of a dog waste bin that looked like it had been set on fire
Friends of Ashenground and Bolnore Woods said the bottom rail of a fence has been broken off
