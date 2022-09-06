In the last week of the summer holidays the youngsters used recycled materials resulting in some scary and zany creations.

Volunteer Sarah Brown, who has masterminded three sell out children’s craft afternoons at the Hub this August, provided an array of weird and wonderful add on features for colouring and cutting out. With horns, wild hair and a variety of expressions on their chunky monsters, the children carried home their creations to show the rest of the family.

Sally Sheward, who was supervising three of her grandchildren at their second Hub craft afternoon, said: “We have had a wonderful time, this has been an ideal activity for the end of the long school holidays. The Hub has a wonderful relaxed and friendly atmosphere, I am sure we will be back for future craft activities at half term.

Henry, Molly and William.

Sarah, who was assisted for the afternoon by volunteers Annie Pritchard and assistant manager Pauline Colcutt, said: “Each child has his or her own unique take on how to use the shapes and sizes of boxes and packaging we have saved up to make the character they want. Using recyclable cardboard and paper has also allowed us to talk about the need to re-use as much as possible.

"The Hub is launching its Green Initiative this Autumn with a strong message about taking care of the environment and where possible, re-using and repairing. With this in mind, we are all looking forward to the Repair Café at Fernhurst Hub on Saturday, October 1, where there will be special activities for children as well as many repairers.”

Regular weekly children’s activities include music and story time on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 9.30am for pre-school children, no booking required.

For details of all activities at the Fernhurst Hub see www.fernhursthub.org.uk

Arthur monster making