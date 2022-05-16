More than £1,100 was raised towards club funds with the sale of plants and other garden items, including generous contributions from Highdown Nursery and Lansdowne Nursery.

Don Nice, publicity officer, said: “Ferring Gardening Club, like many others, has come through some difficult times due to the recent pandemic. This was a very busy morning, and a very successful event, and greatly helped to offset a difficult period."

The plant sale was the club's first since 2019 and members made an 'excellent' effort to come up with a wide variety of plants.

Don said: "Thanks must also go to everyone who came along to support Ferring Gardening Club on the day, and help raise over £1,100 towards club funds.

"If you are interested in gardening, even without a garden, do come along and give the club a try. You will be most welcome."

The club usually meets on Thursday but the next event will be on Wednesday, June 8, when the speaker will be Naomi Ferrett-Cohen on landscape design.