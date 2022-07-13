Ferring Gardening Club summer show is a riot of colour and scent

Don Nice, publicity officer, said: "Overall, there were almost 200 entries and judge Paul Dalby had his work cut out judging the floral and plant entries, awarding Diane Dumbleton's potted succulent best in show, which gave her the Adeline Gilligan Bowl."

Marian Patterson won the WHR Cup for most points overall, Liz Green won the Gladys Butler Cup for her colourful floral arrangements, Tricia Baldwin won the Butler Cup for a wonderful variety of mixed garden flowers and the Garden Flowers Cup went to Brian Rolph. Other winners were Ray Dumbleton, Adpar-Jones Cup; Gloria Aylott, Rose Cup; Jim Gray, Gladiolus Cup; Gwen Newman, Sweet Pea Cup; Gary Hicks, Fruit Cup; and Linda Gray, Williamson Cup for her marble Cake.

Don said: "If you are interested in gardening, even without a garden, do come along and give the club a try at Ferring Village Hall. The club meets the first Thursday of the month, except August. You will be most welcome." Contact membership secretary Gwen Newman on 01903 249655 or [email protected] for more information. The next main event will be the autumn show on September 10.

