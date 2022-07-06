See floral splendour of hidden Worthing gem in an historic part of the town

This historic area of old fishermen’s cottages is one of Worthing’s best kept secrets, tucked away and hidden from view unless you venture up the path that runs alongside the flint wall that once marked the boundary between Worthing and Heene.

Residents of the four properties in Brunswick Cottages take great care with their shared courtyard, making it a place of beauty. In the week of Worthing Pride, they thought what better opportunity to share the pride they feel in their work.

Isobel Poole moved here from Walthamstow about eight years ago and is the newest resident of the cottages, which date back to around 1830. She said: “Brunswick Cottages has been part of the Worthing Heritage Trails, so we get a lot of visitors and people walking by, admiring this beautiful shared courtyard. Every year we do make an effort to make this beautiful oasis even more special with our plants, trees to encourage birds and wildlife, bees, butterflies. One person recently said to me it one of the most beautiful places in Worthing. We are so proud of our homes and gardening.”

Artist Adrian Purkis and his wife Ellie live next door and remember when the area was practically bare. Ellie said: “The wall used to be black and filthy. We all got together to paint it, then we sat at the end in the corner as the sun went down and had a glass of Pimm’s. We started to do a few pots, then a few more and it grew from there.”

Also in the news:

1. Brunswick Cottages Residents of Brunswick Cottages enjoying their shared courtyard Photo: Elaine Hammond Photo Sales

2. Brunswick Cottages The small sign to Brunswick Cottages in the twitten at the back of the Coastguard House, which marks the historic boundary between Worthing and Heene Photo: Elaine Hammond Photo Sales

3. Brunswick Cottages The first hint of colour as you approach Brunswick Cottages along the twitten that marks the historic boundary between Worthing and Heene Photo: Elaine Hammond Photo Sales

4. Brunswick Cottages Floral splendour at Brunswick Cottages, a tiny courtyard of four fishermen's houses off the twitten that marks the historic boundary between Worthing and Heene Photo: Elaine Hammond Photo Sales