Following an exciting start to the 2022 season, the teams will travel to Goodwood to run and display some of their most iconic race cars.

Attendees will be afforded a rare opportunity to see legendary cars from across the decades close-up and explore the different innovations that facilitated incredible leaps in performance.

Among the teams currently confirmed as joining us for the ultimate celebration of motorsport this summer include: McLaren F1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Team and Williams Racing.

Five current Formula 1 teams will be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer. Photo: Lee Carpenter.

The Duke of Richmond said: “The incredible spectacle of Formula 1 has long been a central part of what makes the Festival of Speed so unmissable, and it has been a privilege to see so many different cars and drivers at the event since teams first attended in 1994.

“We’re proud that in a year where we will be spotlighting innovation in motorsport we can create a place for fans to examine the developments throughout the different eras of Formula 1 that brought us to this point.

“We can’t wait to welcome the teams to Goodwood this summer and are looking forward to the incredible sights and sounds of legendary Formula 1 machines and drivers taking to the hillclimb once again.”

The Festival’s F1 Pit Lane presented by Sky will play host to these teams over the weekend, creating a unique space shared by members of the public, drivers and working engineers preparing their cars for runs up the Hill.

In line with this year’s theme celebrating the ‘The Innovators - Masterminds of Motorsport’, Goodwood is excited to be able to share in what is a landmark year for Formula 1 and create a spectacle highlighting the team’s ground-breaking evolutions across their different eras.

Fans can also look forward to seeing a range of iconic Formula 1 cars from across the decades in action, as the tradition of Formula 1 machinery taking to the hillclimb continues.

In 2021, the Festival of Speed saw runs from the Championship-winning Mercedes W10, alongside the McLaren duo of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris and 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button braving the legendary 1.16-mile course.

2022 will add its own selection of unmissable moments to the festival’s rich history.

Further announcements about the 2022 Festival of Speed, including details of attending Formula 1 drivers and cars, will be made in the coming weeks.

Last chance to save on tickets bought before April 1

Anyone planning to attend the Festival of Speed this summer has the opportunity to save on tickets when bought by March 31.

This year’s event qualifies for the UK Government’s ‘creative industry tax relief’, with a reduced VAT rate of 12.5 per cent until March 31.

Goodwood is passing this saving on to our customers, which will apply to a number of entry products.

Ticket prices will remain at the reduced VAT rate until the end of March, when it will return to the full rate of 20 per cent from April 1.

The Festival of Speed takes place from June 23-26 – visit www.goodwood.com to book tickets.

