Fewer shops on Lewes High Street as town prepares to lose Paperchase and M&Co

Lewes High Street had twelve fewer shops in March 2022 then it did before the coronavirus pandemic – new data has revealed.

BBC analysisoutlined thefull extent of changes to Britain's High Streets after two years of Covid lockdowns and trading restrictions.

According to the research, The East Sussex town’s High Street saw a 7 per cent decline within that period for its retail stores, losing 12 of 177 shops reported in March 2020.

Ashley Price, president of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, said: “The pandemic was disastrous for businesses across all industries and sectors, but especially shops, with many sadly closing.

The town is preparing to lose two more shops in the coming weeks, as major retailers Paperchase and M&Co prepare to close a number of stores across the country. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

"Unfortunately, during lockdowns, customers also got used to shopping online, and that continues, meaning there is less footfall on the high street. This is clearly evidenced by the number of empty premises Lewes has at the current time.

"It is imperative that the Council and landlords look at their charges for rent and rates, especially for high street premises, so that we can attract new businesses to open in the town. For its own part, in the coming weeks, the Chamber will be bringing together traders to discuss what can be done to get customers back through their doors.”

Many companies are struggling to survive on the back of soaring energy bills, high inflation, and the lasting impact of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The town is preparing to lose two more shops in the coming weeks, as major retailers Paperchase and M&Co prepare to close a number of stores across the country.

Clothes retailer M&Co is to cease trading at all of its 170 stores this spring after it appointed administrators for a second time at the end of last year.

The chain was bought by AK Retail, however it was announced on social media that the deal did not include the stores or its staff.

Closing down sales have also begun at Paperchase after the stationery store announced it went into administration in January.

Tesco have been in talks with the company to buy the name, but are unlikely to interested in keeping the 106 stores, putting 820 jobs at risk.

Lewes residents took to Facebook to express their sadness upon hearing the news.

One resident said: “Love Paperchase, sorry to see you go. Best stationary shop out there.”

Another wrote: “Another shop gone. Good luck for the future to you and all the staff.”

While a third added: “God there's gonna be no shops left.”

Lewes’ figure was higher then the national average (3 per cent), as the country lost more than 9,300 retail outlets in those two years, as shoppers switched to online stores.

Debenhams and Beales were among the landmark High Street retailers to close their doors during the pandemic, contributing to a 13.4% drop in department stores across Great Britain.

However, the research also shows that beauty salons and tattoo parlours thrived between March 2020 and 2022, with an additional 5,100 outlets on the UK High Streets.

Lewes had seen a 25 per cent increase in the number of tattoo and piercing studios opened in those two years, but also saw 9.3 per cent of its beauty services closed within that time.