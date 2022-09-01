'Fifty' dead eels seen in Eastbourne park

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah King-Spooner said she saw the dead animals in the lake in Princes Park on Sunday, August 28.

The mother of two said: “It’s very concerning. We have never seen anything like it before and have been going to the park regularly over the last decade.”

Mrs King-Spooner added that she wondered if there was any sewage in the water that could impact the wildlife.

The eels in Princes Park, Eastbourne

The Eastbourne resident said: “What’s in the water? What’s causing all this? Is it in the water and something that should be happening?”

Mrs King-Spooner said another person in the park expressed ‘significant concern about what was happening’.

She added: “We are just concerned if this is something more sinister?”

The Eastbourne mother also questioned if other wildlife in the park has been impacted by this.

An eel in Princes Park, Eastbourne

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We received several reports of dead eels in this location over the Bank Holiday weekend.

“Unfortunately this site has a history of fish mortality. We believe that this incident can be attributed to low river flows from prolonged dry weather.

“We have worked with the local council to provide advice and guidance on reducing fish mortality in the pond.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any environmental incidents to our free 24-hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

The eels in Princes Park, Eastbourne

The Environment Agency (EA) said it has responded to hundreds of incidents of fish in distress this summer as the dry weather and hot temperatures have taken its toll on the water environment.

Hot, sunny weather and algal blooms can kill fish by reducing the dissolved oxygen that they depend on, according to the Environment Agency.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said low rainfall also increases the risk by reducing river flows and stillwater levels.

Intense summer rainfall following a warm dry spell can also be especially damaging, the Environment Agency explained.

The EA has been taking samples of the town’s seawater on a weekly basis.