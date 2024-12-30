Fight launched to build 800 houses and new sports hub on land south of Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fight is being launched over plans to build 800 new houses and a sports and leisure hub on land south of Horsham.

Proposals by developers Generator Group to build the houses and sports facilities on 124 acres at Horsham Golf and Fitness in Worthing Road, Horsham, were turned down by Horsham District Council in May.

But the developers are now appealing against the council’s decision and a planning inquiry is to be held.

Generator Group had originally proposed to retain the existing golf facility and build a new ground for Horsham Hockey Club along with providing a permanent home for Warren Clark Golfing Dreams, a charity that works with disabled and disadvantaged groups through sport – as well as the 800 homes and a new convenience store.

The proposed site south of Horsham for 800 new houses and a sports and leisure hub

Horsham Council originally refused planning permission after expressing concerns about a lack of infrastructure in the area.

They also said the site was outside the built-up area boundary and was not allocated for development in either the Horsham District Planning Framework or the Southwater Neighbourhood Plan.

They further maintained there was a lack of education provision, noise being generated from Worthing Road and the A24, and the risk of flooding in the area.

The council received 827 objections to the plans and a protest petition with more than 3,500 signatures outlining concerns about the loss of green space and the impact on wildlife.

No date has yet been set for the inquiry.